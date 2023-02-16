Barcelona Vs Manchester United Preview: Everything To Know About The Europa League Clash

Manchester United will travel to Spain to take on FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs on Thursday at the Nou Camp. The Red Devils have been in rich hot form while the Catalans under Xavi have looked like a solid outfit as they have opened an eight points lead at the top of the La Liga table.

United lost a golden opportunity to secure a direct path to the round of 16 as Real Sociedad claimed the top place in their group. Erik ten Hag has been trying to rebuild the team from scratch and results are pretty evident as the Premier League giants have been on a match-winning spree.

On the other hand, Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League from the group stage and joined the Europa League playoff stage as they will be trying to make amends in the European competition. This mouth-watering tie is set to be the most anticipated clash as two European giants will come across after a long time.

Team News

Manchester United will be without a few important players as ten Hag needs to tinker with his starting lineup. Both Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer won't be available as they accumulated three yellow cards each in the group stages while Christian Eriksen has been sidelined with an injury. Antony Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay haven't travelled with the team.

For the home side, only Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele will miss this clash as Xavi will have a full-fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Lineup

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Luke Shaw has been a revelation in the central defence for United and he could feature alongside Raphael Varane. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will be on the wings with Bruno Fernandes will aim to feed more balls from the number 10 position.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

For the Spanish side, Robert Lewandowski will lead the line while a midfield trio of Franck Kessie, Frenkie De Jong and Pedri will be unleashed to restrict the Red Devils at the Nou Camp.