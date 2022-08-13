Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India, UK, US?

La Liga giants Barcelona are all set to kickstart their 2022/23 domestic league campaign with a home game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, August 13. Despite a disastrous start to their previous season, the Catalan giants managed to finish second in Spain's top division with 73 points, 13 points behind El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, who went on to win their record-extending 35th domestic league title.

Having roped in several new signings ahead of this campaign, Barcelona will now hope to move past the disappointment of last season by kickstarting their new campaign with a win. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game featuring one of the best teams in Europe, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the UK and the US, and the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming details.

What time will Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano begin?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, August 14.

Luisitooooo 💥

🆚 Rayo Vallecano pic.twitter.com/Sk40tdhZ9t — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 13, 2022

How to watch La Liga live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 in English. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming details

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match via the Voot Select app or website.

𝐵𝐴𝑅𝐶̧𝐴 𝐷𝑁𝐴 🧬

🆚 Rayo Vallecano pic.twitter.com/qWttJ3S4gw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 13, 2022

Where to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via the Premier Sports Player. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday, August 13.

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in US?

US fans wanting to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live can tune in to ABC and ESPN Deportes. As for the live stream, fans can access it via fuboTV. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 13.