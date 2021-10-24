Last Updated:

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Alaba Sends Los Blancos Fans Into Ecstacy After Scoring Stunner

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Los Blancos fans were sent into raptures after centre-back David Alaba opened the scoring via a stunner in the El Clasico fixture,

Real Madrid fans were sent into raptures after centre-back David Alaba opened the scoring via a stunner in the iconic El Clasico fixture. The Austrian defender slammed a powerful shot past Marc-André ter Stegen to silence the Barcelona crowd and help Los Blancos get a one-goal lead on enemy territory at halftime.

This was not only Alaba's first El Clasico goal but also his first goal in the La Liga, thereby establishing himself as a big-game player. Netizens could not believe the quality of the centre-back's strike as several took to social media to laud the Real Madrid defender. The David Alaba goal can be seen in the video below that was posted by a fan on Twitter.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: David Alaba goal was a stunner

One netizen posted a video of the strike from David Alaba to praise him for a wonderful 'strike.'

Another fan took to Twitter and stated that there was no better time to register his first goal for Real Madrid than in an El Clasico fixture. The user wrote that Alaba not only scored 'his first Real Madrid goal in his first Clasico appearance,' but also 'with his first shot on target.' They ended the post by stating that it was 'absolutely worth the wait.'

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

El Clasico: Real Madrid can go back on top with a win

If Real Madrid manage to hold onto their lead they will go to the top of the La Liga standings with 20 points, five points ahead of their El Clasico rival Barcelona, who currently sit in ninth place with 15 points. Los Blancos will be level on points with second-placed Sevilla and third-placed Real Sociedad after nine games.

