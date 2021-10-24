Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Alaba Sends Los Blancos Fans Into Ecstacy After Scoring Stunner

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@Real Madrid
Real Madrid fans were sent into raptures after centre-back David Alaba opened the scoring via a stunner in the iconic El Clasico fixture. The Austrian defender slammed a powerful shot past Marc-André ter Stegen to silence the Barcelona crowd and help Los Blancos get a one-goal lead on enemy territory at halftime.
This was not only Alaba's first El Clasico goal but also his first goal in the La Liga, thereby establishing himself as a big-game player. Netizens could not believe the quality of the centre-back's strike as several took to social media to laud the Real Madrid defender. The David Alaba goal can be seen in the video below that was posted by a fan on Twitter.
El golazo de David Alaba 😍#Barcelona 0-1 #RealMadrid #LaLiga 🇪🇦pic.twitter.com/irH1R5dv1K— Bauti (@Bau_Nickk) October 24, 2021
One netizen posted a video of the strike from David Alaba to praise him for a wonderful 'strike.'
What a strike from David Alaba. #ElClasico #BarcelonaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/WYmyRZ5EDm— Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) October 24, 2021
Another fan took to Twitter and stated that there was no better time to register his first goal for Real Madrid than in an El Clasico fixture. The user wrote that Alaba not only scored 'his first Real Madrid goal in his first Clasico appearance,' but also 'with his first shot on target.' They ended the post by stating that it was 'absolutely worth the wait.'
David Alaba has scored his first Real Madrid goal in his first Clásico appearance with his first shot on target in LaLiga.— Ananth S (@mr_marxi) October 24, 2021
Absolutely worth the wait. 🚀#HalaMadrid #ElClasico #davidalaba #alaba #elclassi pic.twitter.com/znpcjxwK7Z
Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.
DAVID ALABA’S FIRST REAL MADRID GOAL IS A STUNNER IN EL CLASICO 😤 pic.twitter.com/vCxrZbchXc— Arnaut Danjuma (@Lewanjoski) October 24, 2021
David Alaba has scored his first LaLiga goal with his first shot on target in the competition. @OptaJoe. #ElClasico. pic.twitter.com/sGZhaCrJ6W— Aadoo Ozzo (@Aadozo) October 24, 2021
How do I explain to my kids that David Alaba scored from here and Dest missed from there #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/p8UWzWn4dE— KIDRA D GR8 (@Kidra_J) October 24, 2021
DAVID ALABA’S FIRST REAL MADRID GOAL IS A STUNNER IN EL CLASICO 😤— Tufail khan Yousafzai 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 (@TufailK94118017) October 24, 2021
If Real Madrid manage to hold onto their lead they will go to the top of the La Liga standings with 20 points, five points ahead of their El Clasico rival Barcelona, who currently sit in ninth place with 15 points. Los Blancos will be level on points with second-placed Sevilla and third-placed Real Sociedad after nine games.