Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: All Scheduled El Clasico Fixtures In La Liga 2022/23 Season

La Liga have released the complete fixture list for the 2022/23 season with defending champions Real Madrid set to begin the new season by travelling to Almeria for their first game. Meanwhile, Barcelona will host Rayo Vallecano in their opening game. Below is a look at the fixture list for the opening week of the La Liga 2022/23 season, and the details of some of the important derbies.

La Liga fixtures: Dates of Barcelona vs Real Madrid released

La Liga will return on the weekend of August 13/14 with some exciting matches to take place in the first week as seen in the list below:

1 Athletic Club vs RCD Mallorca 2 FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano 3 Real Betis vs Elche CF 4 RC Celta vs RCD Espanyol de Barcelona 5 Cadiz CF vs Real Sociedad 6 CA Osasuna vs Sevilla FC 7 UD Almeria vs Real Madrid 8 Getafe CF vs Atletico de Madrid 9 Real Valladolid CF vs Villarreal CF 10 Valencia CF vs Girona FC

Meanwhile, the first of the two blockbuster La Liga encounters will take place on Matchday 9, October 16, 2022, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The second match will take place on Matchday 26, March 19, 2023, at Camp Nou. The entire footballing world will again focus its attention on the latest chapters of the great rivalry between the Catalans and Madrilenos; a match that features some of the best footballers on the planet.

Last season Real Madrid and FC Barcelona each won an El Clasico. In the first leg at the Camp Nou, Los Blancos won 1-2 thanks to goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez, while in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Xavi Hernandez's side secured a convincing 4-0 winners thanks to two goals from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, one from Ronald Araujo and another from Ferran Torres.

The most exciting and vibrant matches that stand out for their competitiveness and importance are those that are fought between two teams of the same city or area: derbies. Derbies are just different and always have a special meaning behind them - and football fans always want to mark them in their calendars.

These are the dates of the most important derbies in Spanish football:

Match Date Location Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid September 18, 2022 Wanda Metropolitano Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid February 26, 2023 Santiago Bernabeu FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol December 31, 2022 Camp Nou RCD Espanyol vs Barcelona May 14, 2023 RCDE Stadium

