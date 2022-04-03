Barcelona Vs Sevilla Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US & UK?

The Spanish domestic stage is all set for yet another intriguing encounter between Barcelona and Sevilla in La Liga. The game has already created a buzz among the fans as Camp Nou has already been sold out for the first time this season. Matchday 30 could prove to be an all-important encounter for the Blaugrana as this game might help them to finish higher on the points table.

Barcelona and Sevilla before this game

Barcelona is currently running riots in the Spanish league and especially after defeating their arch-rivals Real Madrid at their home. The team has not lost a single game in the last 5 encounters and especially with their new winter joining Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's it seems that the team from Catalonia have dealt with their attacking problems.

On the other hand, after a remarkable commencement in the Spanish league, the team Sevilla seems to have lost their path. The team has just won a single game in the last 5 encounters, the only positive with which they can enter the lushed green pitch of Camp Nou is that they have not lost any of the 5 games and have settled with a draw.

Standings at the points table

Sevilla as earlier mentioned had a good start in this season of the La Liga, but due to a series of bad performances and not being able to convert the big chances the team has time and again settled with 1 point. In fact, Sevilla has a record of 12 draws in La Liga this season, jokingly in the record for most draws also they could not claim the first position as they tied with 17th place, Cadiz. The team is currently ranked 2nd thanks to their start but they would like to cement their position with a win in Camp Nou.

Barcelona who is currently in excellent form will not miss the opportunity to rise up in the table from 4th position. Winning the league is difficult for both teams as the Team who don white- Real Madrid is sitting atop with a lead of 12 points. But as they say, it's not over until it's over.

Barcelona vs Sevilla predicted lineup

Barcelona: Ter Stegen (GK); Ronald Araujo, Gerrard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Frankie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Sevilla: Dmitrovic (GK); Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Anthony Martial, En-Nesyri

Barcelona vs Sevilla live streaming

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The game can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Camp Nou, Spain

Date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

(All dates and times are as per Indian Standard Time)