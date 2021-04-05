Barcelona Vs Valladolid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Barcelona will be looking to make it six league wins in a row when they square off against Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou on Monday, April 5. The LaLiga clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, April 6 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Valladolid team news, Barcelona vs Valladolid live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Barcelona vs Valladolid prediction and preview

Barcelona are currently third in the LaLiga standings, only four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman's side were knocked out of the Champions League last month but are still in pursuit of two trophies this campaign. The Catalan giants will face Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey on April 16 and are still in the LaLiga title race. La Blaugrana have recorded five wins in their last five league games and will be hoping to continue their sublime run of form in the Spanish top division when they lock horns with Valladolid on Monday.

On the other hand, Valladolid are 16th in the LaLiga standings. Sergio Gonzalez's side are currently three points clear of the relegation zone, and they have only managed to win only five of their 28 league fixtures this term. The visitors will bring a four-game unbeaten run into the fixture against Barcelona but will still be hoping to pull off an upset at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have gained momentum ever since Joan Laporta's presidential win. The hosts enter this game as clear favourites as well due to their attacking prowess. Our Barcelona vs Valladolid prediction for the game is a 3-0 win for Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Valladolid team news, injuries and suspensions

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique are ruled out due to injury, while Neto is also a doubt. No Barcelona players picked up injuries during the international break, meaning that Koeman has a strong squad to choose from. Lionel Messi is expected to lead the line for Barcelona along with Antoine Griezmann.

For Valladolid, Jota, Pablo Hervias, Raul Garcia and Kiko Olivas are all still unavailable through injury. Fabian Orellana will also miss the game due to suspension. Joaquin Fernandez, Michel and Luis Perez returned positive COVID-19 tests and will miss out on Monday.

Barcelona vs Valladolid live stream: How to watch Barcelona vs Valladolid live?

In India, there will be no live broadcast of the game. However, fans can watch the Barcelona vs Valladolid live stream on Facebook, on the official LaLiga page. Live scores and updates of the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Real Valladolid Instagram