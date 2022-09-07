Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League Match

Five-time champions Barcleona will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against Czech professional football club Viktoria Plzen on Thursday at Camp Nou. Barcelona have made a big splash in the transfer market this seaosn with several players including Robert Lewandowski joining the Catalan club. Barcelona will now look to get back to being one of the perennial contenders for the UCL title after some years of turmoil at the club. Before Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen, let's take a look at how to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match in India, UK and US.

Where is the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Champions League match being played at?

The Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League will be played at Camp Nou.

When will the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday in India.

How to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match in India?

The football fans in India can enjoy the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League by tuning into the Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match in India?

Indian football fans can also enjoy the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match by tuning into the live streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match on BT Sport 3HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST in the UK on Wednesday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match in US?

Soccer fans in the United States can enjoy the live streaming of Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match on fuboTV. The match will kick off at 3pm EST on Wednesday.