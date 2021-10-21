Barcelona's Gerard Piqué Beats Sergio Ramos' Goal Record In Champions League

Barcelona have kept themselves alive from getting eliminated from the group stages of the Champions League after registering 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv. Barcelona had already lost two matches in the competition and needed a win to keep their campaign alive and it was the experience of Gerard Pique that took the team past the finish line. Apart from getting crucial three points Gerard Pique also broke various records during the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Gerard Piqué breaks goalscoring record

Gerard Piqué goal against Dynamo Kyiv saw him become the joint highest scoring defender in Champions League history. With 16 goals to his name Pique is now tied with ex-Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos on the list, and one ahead of ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and Iván Helguera. Dani Alves next on the list with 12 goals.

🔝 Most goals by defenders in the Champions League:



1⃣6⃣ Gerard Piqué

1⃣6⃣ Roberto Carlos

1⃣5⃣ Sergio Ramos

1⃣5⃣ Iván Helguera

1⃣2⃣ Dani Alves#UCL pic.twitter.com/TobChipqQo — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2021

Apart from the goal-scoring record against Dynamo Kyiv also made Gerard Piqué the oldest player to score for Barçelona in the UEFA Champions League at the age of 34 years and 260 days. The defender surpasses Sylvinho, who at the age of 34 years and 241 days scored against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2008. Coming to Gerard Piqué stats, the Barcelona defender has played 627 matches in which he has scored 57 goals and provided 14 assists to date.

Recap of Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv

After losing the first two matches of Group E 3-0 to Bayern Munich and Benfica, Barcelona was desperate to register victory to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stage for the first time since 2000. In a match that saw Barcelona dominate the possession looked to have taken an early lead when right-back Sergino Dest found himself one-on-one with Dynamo goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan however, the defender fired the shot down the throat of the goalkeeper.

The resulting corner saw Gerard Pique volley home a floated cross from left-back Jordi Alba to give Barcelona 1-0 in the match. Ansu Fati almost doubled Barcelona's lead early in the second half when he stole the ball away from Bushchan near the goal line before attempting a standing-overhead kick that sailed over the bar. While Barcelona had 11 shots on target, Dynamo Kyiv could only take three shots in the entire match. Barcelona next faces Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season which will also be played at Camp Nou.