Barcelona's Ronald Araujo Hospitalised Post Collision With Gavi During Celta Vigo Game

Despite losing out on the La Liga title race to Real Madrid, Barcelona bested their third game in a row, defeating Celta Vigo 3-1. For Barcelona, Memphis Depay scored one goal while Pierre Emrick Aubamayang scored a brace. Iago Aspas got the only consolation goal for Celta Vigo. The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match, which was played at Camp Nou, was overshadowed by the injury to Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who was later taken to hospital.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Ronald Araujo suffers injury

The Blaugrana defender (Ronald Araujo) left the field in the 67th minute of the game after a mid-air collision with teammate Gavi. Both players attempted a header on a looping ball, but Araujo contacted Gavi's skull instead of the ball. Araujo did try to stay in the match before collapsing on the field. Barcelona released a statement, informing that the defender suffered a concussion and will undergo further testing.

Ronald Araújo was taken away in an ambulance after he clashed heads with Gavi. pic.twitter.com/LMot6I8GW4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2022

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo key takeaways from game

Barcelona took the lead thanks to the opening goal from Memphis Depay. The Dutch striker found the back of the net in the 30th minute. After Depay, it was the turn of Gabon striker Pierre Emrick Aubameyang to extend the lead as the striker scored two goals - first in the 41st minute when Depay created the chance down the left edge of the 18-yard box, as Celta defender Nestor Araujo failed dot clear the ball. Aubameyang sliced his shot which went into the bottom corner.

The striker once again found the back of the net in the 48th minute with Ousmane Dembele providing the assist. The winger ran down the right with almost no pressure. Hee dribbles all the way down the flank and into the box, to set up an easy cross for Aubameyang to redirect the cross into the back of the net.

For Celta Vigo, Aspas found the back of the net in the 50th minute. The goal came after Araújo misplayed a pass by goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, allowing the ball to be stolen by Celta. The match also witnessed Celta defender Jeison Murillo being sent off in the 58th for a foul to stop a Barcelona breakaway.

The victory left Barcelona seven points in front of Sevilla ahead of the rival's home match against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. The Catalan club was eight points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid, which visits Elche on Wednesday.

Finishing second is important because it guarantees a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.