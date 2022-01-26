Barring Jose Mourinho's First Spell, Tuchel Has Had Biggest Impact At Chelsea: Joe Cole

While former Chelsea player Joe Cole believes Thomas Tuchel's managerial stint at Stamford Bridge has been exceptional, he still believes that the legendary first stint that Jose Mourinho had at the club was better.

Mourinho managed the Blues from June 2004 to September 2007, in a time when he won the Premier League twice (2004-05, 2005-06), FA Cup once (2006-07) and Football League Cup twice (2004-05, 2006-07). Meanwhile, Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League in his first season in charge of Chelsea last season and also helped the side finish runners-up in the FA Cup.

Joe Cole lauds Thomas Tuchel's first year at Chelsea

Ever since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard on this day last year, Chelsea has seen a remarkable turnaround in form, an achievement that has been praised greatly by former star Joe Cole. While speaking to the Sun, Cole said, "Barring Mourinho's first spell, he has had the biggest impact of anyone managing Chelsea. He is universally loved and respected by everyone at the training ground." Cole also praised Tuchel for his outstanding attitude and credited him for the way he has adapted his coaching style to a big Premier League outfit like Chelsea.

"He is a breath of fresh air. Winning the Champions League is an incredible achievement but it is also about the way he has come in. Chelsea is a very successful club but it can be turbulent. A lot of managers can buckle under that pressure — even experienced ones. But the way the players have responded to him has been great. You couldn't have envisaged a better first year in charge. Thomas is a very smart man who recognised the quality players straight away. But he also recognised the soul and style of the club; he understands the history of the club. He gets it."

Tuchel has undoubtedly had an extremely successful stint at Stamford Bridge considering the state of the club when he took over from Frank Lampard last year. The players at the club seemed low in confidence after having dropped several points in various games and having fallen to ninth place in the Premier League standings.