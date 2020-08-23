Bayern Munich Coach Wants His Team To Go Out All Guns Blazing Against PSG In UCL Final

FC Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick wants his team to go all out guns blazing against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final that will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday night. The Bundesliga side reached their 11th Champions League final after having overcome Lyon by a convincing 3-0 margin in the semi-final. However, it was their outstanding performance against FC Barcelona that stood out the most. Barca had to suffer a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Munich that was peaking just at the right time. Hansi Flick's side had decimated former EPL winners Chelsea 7-1 in their Round of 16 clash.

Ahead of Sunday's tournament decider, Hansi Flick told a pre-match news conference there was no time to deviate from a formula that has played a huge role in helping his team in registering 20 consecutive wins in all competitions.

'It's very important that': Flick

"I think it's one of our trademarks that we play up high and defend up high. By doing this, we don't give space to our opponents. Obviously, behind our back four there's lots of space but it's very important that we get pressure on the ball. Normally, if a ball is played in then we have to run with our opponent. We have looked at the games against Lyon and Barcelona", said Flick. "If you compare both games, Paris are a team who have enormous quality, the same as Barcelona. Lyon are a team who play very direct on their attacks and try to finish their attacks quickly, sometimes with long balls. t's important that we close down the passing lanes and don't leave any space open. We know Paris have a lot of speed. They're a great team with outstanding players. This is going to be an interesting match, but I think in the past 10 months we have stuck to our philosophy. We have pressed the opponent high and that was the secret to our success. We won't change too much there", the Bayern Munich coach added.

Meanwhile, this is PSG's maiden Champions League final appearance. However, unlike their opponents, the French club did not succeed in registering emphatic wins. They almost got out of a corner against Borussia Dortmund (3–2) in the Round of 16, and then a 2-1 win against Atalanta in the quarterfinals before registering a convincing 3-0 win against the German side RB Leipzig in the semis.

