Bayern Munich Prepare Massive Bid To Lure Golden Boy Pedri From Barcelona

European heavyweights Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a massive transfer bid to sign new Golden Boy award winner Pedri from FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old sensation recently signed a long-term contract extension with the Calatan giants until the summer of 2026 and reportedly has a release clause of a whopping €1 billion.

According to AS, as cited by Forbes, Bayern Munich are not only willing to meet the release clause but are willing to offer Pedri four times the money he currently receives at the Nou Camp. As per the report, the 18-year-old currently receives around €75,000- €95,000 per week in wages, a huge amount for a teenage player.

While the Catalan giants are unlikely to let go of Pedri for cheap, their debts of over $1 billion may force them to let go of their prized asset.

If Barcelona do accept such an offer, they can then push towards purchasing the likes of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who has caught the eyes of some of the biggest European clubs with his unbelievable goalscoring ability.

However, considering what has been said by Barcelona and Pedri himself, it does not seem like the 18-year old will play anywhere other than Camp Nou in the foreseeable future.

Upon extending the Spaniard's contract, Barcelona president Joan Laporta had said, "The message we want to send is that we want him at Barca forever. The clause is €1 billion, but Pedri's worth much more."

Meanwhile, Pedri himself has reportedly demonstrated his desire to win trophies with Barcelona and follow in the footsteps of idol Andres Iniesta, who is a club legend.

Pedri wins Golden Boy award

Pedri on Monday became the first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi in 2005 to win the Golden Boy award. The 18-year old won the honour ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham by grabbing 24 of the 40-first place votes. The Spaniard won 318 points in total, in comparison to Bellingham's 119. This is the biggest margin in points between the winner and the runner-up of the award.