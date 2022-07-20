Bayern Munich Vs DC United Live Streaming: When And Where To Pre-season Friendly Match?

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are all set to take on DC United in their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday. With the Bavarians having signed some new stars such as Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, it will be interesting to see how they adapt along with the existing stars of the club. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best teams in the world, here is a look at how to watch Bayern Munich vs DC United live in India, the UK and the US.

Where is Bayern Munich vs DC United pre-season friendly being played?

The Bayern Munich vs DC United match will take place at Audi Field in Washington DC.

What time will Bayern Munich vs DC United pre-season friendly begin?

The Bayern Munich vs DC United pre-season friendly will commence live at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, July 20.

Sadio has time for his fans wherever he goes 🤗🇸🇳#MiaSanMia #AudiFCBTour pic.twitter.com/Ura8yRJaPL — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 20, 2022

How to watch Bayern Munich vs DC United in India?

While there will be no official broadcast of the match available, fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs DC United live streaming on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs DC United in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Bayern Munich vs DC United match live can tune in to the NBC Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can access the NBC Sports app. The match will begin live at 7.30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 20.

Bayern Munich vs DC United live streaming details in UK

While there will be no official telecast available of the match in the country, UK fans can watch the pre-season friendly using the live stream available on FC Bayern TV.

Bayern Munich vs DC United team news

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Gravenberch; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Mane

Injuries: Goretzka (knee)

DC United predicted starting line-up: Romo; Durkin, Birnbaum, Hines-Ike, Guediri; Najar, Djeffal, Canouse, Smith; Robertha, Estrada

Injuries: Hamid (finger), Perez (foot), Smith (cruciate ligament)