Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, US & UK?

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will hope to continue their unbeaten run (5W, 1D) when they face Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday at the iconic Allianz Arena. The Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match is scheduled to kick off live at 9:00 PM IST on October 3.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at the details of how to watch Bundesliga live in India, the UK and the US, and the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt vs live streaming.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming in India

Fans wondering how to watch Bundesliga live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming in India, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams and the Bundesliga.

🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann on Frankfurt: "They're not just a side who sit deep - they like to win the ball high up the pitch. It will be a difficult match. We will need to make them feel our presence if we want to win tomorrow."#packmas #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/15At5X1aTc — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 2, 2021

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live can tune into BT Sport 1. Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming in the UK can be watched using BT Sport live. The Bundesliga match will kick off live at 4:30 PM BST.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live in the US?

In the United States, fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live on Fox Sports 1 or Fox Deportes. As for the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming, fans can tune into FuboTV, Univision NOW or TUDN en Vivo. The Bundesliga match will kick off live at 11:30 AM EST.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Manuel Neuer, Bouna Sarr, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted starting line-up: Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Timothy Chandler, Djibril Sow, Stefan Ilsanker, Jens Petter Hauge, Daichi Kamada, Filip Kostic, Rafael Santos Borre

Image: AP