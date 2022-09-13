After a disappointing 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are all set to host La Liga heavyweights Barcelona at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday for their second game in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage. On the other hand, the Catalan giants head into this encounter on the back of an emphatic 4-0 win against Cadiz.

With the two European heavyweights set to take on each other, this clash promises to be an exciting and nail-biting one. Ahead of the game, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Bayern vs Barcelona live streaming details.

What time will Bayern vs Barcelona begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League game will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 14.

Where to watch UCL live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The clash will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

Bayern vs Barcelona live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona game using the live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The game will be telecasted live on BT Sports 4 and 5. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Tuesday, September 13.

Where to watch UCL live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the Bayern vs Barcelona live streaming will be available on fuboTV. The game will begin live at 3 PM ET on Tuesday, September 13.