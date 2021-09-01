Beckham Reacts To Ronaldo’s Post On Man United Transfer; 'Wow No Need To Say Anymore'

Former Manchester United footballer David Beckham has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester homecoming by commenting on a picture posted by Ronaldo on Instagram. In the post, Ronaldo wrote a heartwarming message to his fans, elucidating his relationship with the club and dedicating his decision to rejoin Manchester United to the club's former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. David Beckham, who spent 12 seasons with Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid in 2003, welcomed Ronaldo back to the United and mentioned Sir Alex in the comments, appreciating Ronaldo’s message. In response to Ronaldo’s post, Beckham replied, “Sir Alex this one is for you. Wow no need to say anymore. Welcome home @cristiano @manchesterunited”.

Ronaldo’s post:

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013

Beckham’s professional club career in football began with Manchester United in 1992. After joining the team at the age of 17, Beckham went on to win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the 1999 UEFA Champions League with the club. Hailed as one of the greatest and most recognizable midfielders of his generation, Beckham donned the famous Jersey No. 7, given to Ronaldo when he joined Manchester United.

Manchester United roped in Ronaldo for a second stint with the team in a reported €23million deal. Ronaldo had appeared 292 times for the United and also scored 118 goals in the process. He won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups with the club. He moved to Real Madrid in 2009, where he won 15 trophies, including two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey, and four Champions Leagues. He also became Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer. Ronaldo was roped in by Italian club Juventus in 2018 and will now finally return to Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson is a former football manager from Scottland. He is widely known for being the manager of Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. Considered the greatest football manager of all time, he has won the most trophies as a manager in football history. During Ronaldo’s first stint with the United, he rose to the ranks as one of the greatest footballers of all time, under the mentorship of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Image Credit: AP