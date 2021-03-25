Belgium Star Lukaku Lost 7 KILOS By Ditching Pineapple On Pizza Since Quitting Man United

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has emerged as one of the fiercest forwards in Italy, more so under Antonio Conte. His exceptional performance alongside Lautaro Martinez has been key in Inter Milan's magnificent lead in the Serie A standings. The Belgian has improved more in front of the goal following his weight loss therapy. The striker reveals he lost over seven kilograms since his Manchester United exit.

Romelu Lukaku diet results in transformation since Serie A move

Lukaku's physical transformation has been the key in his exceptional performances for the Nerazzurri over the past couple of seasons. In 2019, Belgium forward had admitted that he was overweight by 4 kgs during his time at Old Trafford, due to various digestive issues.

Then Man United manager Jose Mourinho feared that the 27-year-old might lose his pace after spending much time working out in the gym. However, he has gone on to keep a tab on his weight since his move to Serie A, resulting in a massive weight loss, thus, in turn, proving beneficial for his form on the field.

Romelu Lukaku diet: No pineapple on pizza for Belgian

Speaking to Inter Milan's club podcast, Lukaku reveals that they did an entire analysis of his body, which resulted in enormous changes over a period. He states that he has been eating a lot of salad and fishes, which have had a positive impact on his physicality.

"I eat salad for lunch, a lot of chicken breast, shirataki noodles. Since following this lifestyle I feel better on the pitch, more responsive and faster. I love sweet potatoes and black rice, I don't eat pasta," added the 27-year-old Belgium superstar who is currently with the national team.

He has given up on eating pineapple on pizza and carbonara pasta. Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, he has lost at least seven kilograms in weight following the strict diet plan implemented by Inter Milan's nutritionist Matteo Pincella. Under the nutritionist, Inter players are handed unique diet plans that do not include pasta dishes.

Lukaku Man United record compared with Inter Milan stats

Having managed 96 appearances for Man United, Lukaku could score 42 goals only, while also racking up 13 assists to his credit. Meanwhile, the Lukaku Inter Milan stats appear to have inflated with the change in diet plan. He has scored 59 times for the current Serie A leaders, managing the numbers in 85 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Lukaku is currently with the Belgian national team and scored the third goal in his side's 3-1 victory over Wales. As per the Belgium national football team schedule, Czech Republic are their next opponents in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, followed by the game against Belarus.

Image courtesy: AP, Shutterstock