Belgium Vs Italy Head To Head Record, History Between The 2 Teams And Euro 2020 Stats

Belgium were earmarked as favourites heading into the tournament and have lived up to the tag as they qualified for the quarter-finals. The Red Devils will take on heavyweights Italy in the Euro quarter-final this weekend in what promises to be a feisty encounter. Ahead of the big match, here's a look at Belgium vs Italy head-to-head record, Belgium vs Italy history, and our Belgium vs Italy prediction for the same.

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020: Belgium vs Italy history

This is Belgium's sixth appearance at the European Championships and the Red Devils will hope to claim their first championship win this time around. Belgium had finished third in the 1972 edition but failed to qualify or make it past the group stage until the 2012 Euro. Belgium made a return to the 2016 edition, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals, losing out 3-1 to Belgium. Italy meanwhile lifted the European Championship in 1968, while they finished as runners-up in 2000 and 2012. Following their group stage exit in 2004, Italy have made it to the quarters in every single edition, including the 2020 edition.

Belgium vs Italy stats: Belgium vs Italy head to head record

Italy have dominated Belgium over the years and have a mighty record against the Red Devils. In their 22 previous meetings, Italy have registered 14 wins, with Belgium clinching just four wins over the Azzuri, while they have settled for four stalemates. Their most recent meeting was also at the European Championships, as Antonio Conte’s Italy swept Belgium aside 2-0 in the group game. The two teams have faced off five times in the European Championships, with Italy winning twice, drawing twice and Belgium clinching a solitary win.

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020: Belgium vs Italy prediction

Easily the blockbuster clash of the quarter-finals, Belgium and Italy will lock horns in Munich aiming to continue their impressive runs in the tournament. Italy and Belgium have both won all their games so far and are amongst the contenders for the silverware, along with remaining heavyweights England and Spain. Italy sealed progression by knocking out Austria in the round of 16, with extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina sealing the tie in their favour. Belgium meanwhile knocked out defending champions Portugal, with Thorgan Hazard scoring a stunner to seal the tie. Roberto Martinez's side will be favourites on Saturday, and should claim a place in the final four for only the second time in history.

