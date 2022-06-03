Belgium Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League In India, UK & US?

European powerhouse Belgium will take on neighbours Netherlands in their opening UEFA Nations League 2022 match on Friday night. Both Belgium and Netherlands are in Group D of the UEFA Nations League 2022 along with Poland and Wales, who played each other on Thursday.

The game will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 3. With the likes of Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku keen to prove their worth after a disapppointing season with their clubs, the Belgium vs Netherlands looks set to be an exciting affair. Before the clash, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Belgium vs Netherlands live streaming details.

Where is the Belgium vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match taking place?

Belgium vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match is taking place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Belgium vs Netherlands live streaming details in India

Belgium vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2022 match with be stream live on the SonyLIV app. Fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2022 match live in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the Belgium vs Netherlands clash can do so on Premier Sports 2. Subscribers will be able to stream the game via the Premier Player, which costs £9.99 for a monthly subscription. The game will commence live at 7:45 PM BST.

Belgium vs Netherlands live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. The Belgium vs Netherlands match will be telecast live on Fox Sports 1, while the live stream can be watched using the FuboTV app. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Friday, June 3.

Belgium vs Netherlands team news:

Belgium predicted playing XI: Casteels (GK); Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; E Hazard (captain), Lukaku, De Bruyne

Netherlands predicted playing XI: Flekken (GK); De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, Koopmeiners, De Jong, Blind; Weghorst, Depay