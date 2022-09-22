Belgium Vs Wales Live Streaming: How To Watch Nations League Match In India, US And UK?

Matchday 5 of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2022 is set to feature another blockbuster clash as Belgium is all set to take on Wales on Thursday. After four games each, Belgium are currently in second place in Group 4 with seven points, while Wales are currently last with just a point.

When the two sides meet, Belgium will hope to carry on their form, while Wales be looking for a win to have any chance of progressing further in the tournament. Ahead of the clash between two of the top teams in Europe, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Belgium vs Wales live streaming details.

What time will Belgium vs Wales begin?

The Belgium vs Wales UEFA Nations League clash will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on Friday, September 23.

Where will Belgium vs Wales take place?

The Belgium vs Wales game will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

Belgium vs Wales live streaming details in India

As for the Belgium vs Wales live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch Belgium vs France live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Belgium vs Wales match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live streaming of the clash, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Thursday, September 22.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream of the Belgium vs Wales game, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Thursday, September 22.