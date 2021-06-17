Belgium Will Pay Tribute To Christian Eriksen By Doing THIS During Their Game Vs Denmark

Belgium players are set to pay tribute to Christian Eriksen when they take on Denmark on matchday 2 of their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opener against Finland and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to a Copenhagen hospital. Since then the Inter Milan star has recovered well under the circumstances, but is still hospitalised.

Euro 2020: Belgium to honour Christian Eriksen with a heartfelt gesture vs Denmark

Belgium will kick the ball out in the 10th minute during their clash against Denmark and applaud as a mark of respect for Christian Eriksen who is recovering from a cardiac arrest. Eriksen has several teammates in the Belgium squad with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen having played with him during his Ajax and Tottenham days, while striker Romelu Lukaku is part of his current Inter Milan side. Lukaku, who scored in Belgium's opener against Russia, rushed to the cameras and shouted, "Chris, I love you".

Lukaku has announced that Denmark and Belgium will both stop play in the 10th minute today to pay their respect to Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/8ZYifE4SKo — Don Robbie (@ItsDonRobbie) June 17, 2021

The Inter Milan centre-forward was clearly moved by the incident and hopes to meet his teammate really soon. Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Romelu Lukaku said, "I have already sent him a message and he has let us know that he is OK. I have already asked the coach if I could visit him in the hospital, we will see if that is possible". He added, "In the 10th minute we will kick the ball outside and applaud. That is our support. That is the most normal thing in the world because we have several players in our squad who know him personally".

Christian Eriksen update: Denmark star receiving well under circumstances, still hospitalised

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch just before half-time during Denmark's opener against Finland. The play was stopped immediately as doctors performed CPR, while Denmark players formed a protective shield around the midfielder. After the 29-year-old was revived, he was taken to a Copenhagen hospital where he continues his recovery. Eriksen is awaiting further tests as they seek to determine what caused his cardiac arrest. The Inter Milan midfielder however took to social media to thank his fans and teammates for all the support and revealed that he was recovering well under the circumstances. Eriksen had already been in touch with his teammates and said that he will now cheer them on in their Euro 2020 campaign.

Denmark vs Belgium prediction

The clash against Belgium is a do or die game for Denmark, and a defeat will see them crash out in the group stages of the tournament. The circumstances surrounding the absence of Eriksen will hurt the team, but they will hope to carry some extra motivation to beat a well-oiled Belgium. The Red Devils clinched a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia in their opener, with Lukaku scoring twice, while Thomas Meunier also got on the scoresheet. Roberto Martinez's side will be favourites and are expected to clinch the three points on Thursday.

