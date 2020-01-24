Romelu Lukaku Opens Up About Man Utd Departure, Says Club Didn't Back Jose Mourinho

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton for £75 million ($98 million) in July 2017. The highly-rated youngster went on to score 42 goals in his two seasons at the club. He moved to Inter in August last year. Playing for a new look Inter Milan under former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku has a tally of 18 goals for the club. He will continue to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title. In a recent interview with ESPN, the Inter Milan striker opened up about his departure from Man United.

Inter Milan's transfer activity has been absolutely amazing

Antonio Conte continues his rebuild of Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku opens up about Man Utd departure

When questioned about the reasons behind his departure, Romelu Lukaku said, “I made my decision around March, and I went to the manager's office and told him it was time for me to find something else. I wasn't performing and I wasn't playing. I think it was better for both sides to go separate ways. I think I made the right decision. Manchester United has made space for the younger players to come through so I think it was a win-win situation for both of us.”

Romelu Lukaku makes startling Jose Mourinho revelation

The former Manchester United forward had an interesting view when it came to ex-coach Jose Mourinho. Romelu Lukaku remarked, “I think Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and now Antonio Conte. I think Jose Mourinho - if he would have had the players that he wanted, he would have done better than what we did."

🗣️ Romelu Lukaku: "If Jose Mourinho would have had the players that he wanted, he would have done better than what we did!" #MUFC pic.twitter.com/uIGrMr9H2I — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) January 24, 2020

