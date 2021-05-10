Bengaluru FC Asked To Leave Maldives After 3 Players Breach Protocol, Read Statement

Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC landed in trouble for breaching protocols in the Maldives, where they were scheduled to play the AFC Cup. Maldives Minister Ahmed Mahloof termed the behaviour of the players as ‘unacceptable’ and asked the squad to leave the country. Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal too termed it as ‘inexcusable' and promised strict action against the erring players.

Bengaluru FC in a row over protocol breach in Maldives

Bengaluru FC was scheduled to play Eagles, a Maldives team on Tuesday in the AFC Cup.

While the exact nature of the rule violation is not clear yet, local reports claimed that some players of the squad, that reached the Maldives on Friday were seen on the streets of Maldives.

Ahmed Mahloof, Minister of Youth, Sports & Community Empowerment|, stated that they had informed the FAM on making arrangements for the departure of the Bengaluru team and being in touch with AFC to postpone the group stage.

We have informed FAM that we cannot hold the match, and asked them to make arrangements for @bengalurufc’s departure. We will be in further correspondence with AFC through @MaldivesFA to postpone the group stage. https://t.co/wPO7Qkw9Ou — Ahmed Mahloof (@AhmedMahloof) May 8, 2021

Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA & @theafcdotcom.



The club should leave 🇲🇻 immediately as we can’t entertain this act.



We honoured the commitment we gave a few months back even with the surge in cases & pressure from the public. https://t.co/RXxma0hyjm — Ahmed Mahloof (@AhmedMahloof) May 8, 2021

As per a media report, permission for the play-off match had been given by Maldives' Health Protection Agency (HPA) on numerous conditions, one of which was that the players stay in their hotels all the time except for training or matches.

Jindal confirmed that three foreign players/staff had been a part of the breach and that the ‘strictest punishment’ will be handed out to them.

On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 9, 2021

BFC issued a statement on the controversy and stated that the clash has been postponed until further notice. They confirmed that they were making arrangements to get all players and staff home. The club also issued an unconditional apology for the health and safety breach that involved one member of the staff and two players.

It stated that the ‘error or judgment’ did not align with the ‘highest standard of safety and precaution’ and ‘stringent measures’ of the club. It added that they will be dealing with the matter internally.

Maldives was hosting the play-off match and all matches of Group D, in view of the AFC seeking a single venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AFC, without mentioning any reason, then informed that the matches of Group D had been postponed. ATK Mohun Bagan is another Indian team in the tournament and was scheduled to play the winner of BFC venus Eagles on May 14.

