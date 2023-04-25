Last Updated:

Bengaluru FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights: Odisha FC Defeat BFC To Lift Maiden Super Cup Title

Super Cup 2023 live updates: Bengaluru FC will take on Odisha FC in the final of the Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday. This will be Bengaluru's third title this season while Odisha will try to lift their maiden trophy this campaign. Catch Bengaluru vs Odisha live updates and score and Super Cup 2023 final minute-by-minute commentary on Republicworld.com.

Football News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Super Cup final, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live updates

Image: Indian Football Team/Twitter

pointer
22:51 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Diego Mauricio is the hero of the match

Odisha FC forward Diego Mauricio has been adjudged the Hero of the match as his brace helped his team to lif their first Super Cup title.

pointer
21:00 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Odisha FC are the Super Cup champion

Odisha FC defeat Bengaluru FC to lift their maiden Super Cup title.

pointer
20:45 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Sunil Chhetri reduces the deficit

Sunil Chhetri converts from the spot as Bengaluru FC put one back

pointer
20:39 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: time running out for BFC

The match has entered the final quarter as Odisha FC continue to lead

pointer
20:29 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Bengaluru keep pushing

Bengaluru have failed to break the Odisha FC defence so far

pointer
20:16 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Nandha Kumar gets close

Nandha Kumar fires it wide as Odisha FC firing all guns blazing

pointer
20:10 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Ivanovic misses a chance

Sunil Chhetri floats a good ball but Ivanovic's header misses the target.

pointer
20:07 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: second half resumes

Bengalur GFC make a couple of changes as they will look for an early breakthrough in the second half

pointer
20:07 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Odisha leading at the break

A brace from Diego Mauricio help Odisha in taking a substantial lead in the Super Cup final

pointer
19:40 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Odisha score a second

Diego Mauricio slots it home as Jerry lays it for him with a header.

pointer
19:30 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Sunil Chhetri comes close

Udanta Singh delivers a cross and Sunil Chhetri fires it wide

pointer
19:26 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: goalkeeping howler from Gurpreet

Gurpreet Singh makes a mess as he fails to collect Diego Mauricio's freekick and Odisha now have a lead against BFC.

pointer
19:26 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Bengaluru on Backfoot

Diego Mauricio curls one in as Odisha putting on the pressure.

pointer
19:19 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Odisha piling on the pressure

Carlos Delgado heads it on the target but Sandesh Jhingan is there to block the effort. BFC survive.

pointer
19:12 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Bengaluru FC look to make early inroads

Bengaluru FC trying to control the tempo while Odisha are building from the back

pointer
19:08 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: BFC vs OFC has kicked off

The Super Cup 2023 final between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC has kicked off

pointer
19:00 IST, April 25th 2023
Super Cup 2023 final: Match about to begin

The Bengaluu FC vs Odisha FC final is about to begin with players out on the field. Sunil Chhetri is looking to lead his side to the title after missing out on the ISL 2023 title

pointer
18:28 IST, April 25th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Sunil Chhetri leads the line for Bengaluru

Lineups are announced

 

 

pointer
17:57 IST, April 25th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Both sets of players arrived at the venue

Both Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have arrived at the EMS stadium on the eve of the Super Cup final.

 

 

pointer
17:01 IST, April 25th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Odisha will seek their maiden Super Cup title

Following an underwhelming Indian Super League campaign, Odisha FC will be adamant to finish the season on a winning note.

pointer
17:01 IST, April 25th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Bengaluru will relay a lot on Sunil Chhetri

The maverick skipper is expected to don the BFC jersey in the Super Cup final and should play a major role in the summit clash.

COMMENT