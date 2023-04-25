Bengaluru FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights: Odisha FC Defeat BFC To Lift Maiden Super Cup Title

Quick links:
Image: Indian Football Team/Twitter
Odisha FC forward Diego Mauricio has been adjudged the Hero of the match as his brace helped his team to lif their first Super Cup title.
Odisha FC defeat Bengaluru FC to lift their maiden Super Cup title.
Sunil Chhetri converts from the spot as Bengaluru FC put one back
The match has entered the final quarter as Odisha FC continue to lead
Bengaluru have failed to break the Odisha FC defence so far
Nandha Kumar fires it wide as Odisha FC firing all guns blazing
Sunil Chhetri floats a good ball but Ivanovic's header misses the target.
Bengalur GFC make a couple of changes as they will look for an early breakthrough in the second half
A brace from Diego Mauricio help Odisha in taking a substantial lead in the Super Cup final
Diego Mauricio slots it home as Jerry lays it for him with a header.
Udanta Singh delivers a cross and Sunil Chhetri fires it wide
Gurpreet Singh makes a mess as he fails to collect Diego Mauricio's freekick and Odisha now have a lead against BFC.
Diego Mauricio curls one in as Odisha putting on the pressure.
Carlos Delgado heads it on the target but Sandesh Jhingan is there to block the effort. BFC survive.
Bengaluru FC trying to control the tempo while Odisha are building from the back
The Super Cup 2023 final between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC has kicked off
The Bengaluu FC vs Odisha FC final is about to begin with players out on the field. Sunil Chhetri is looking to lead his side to the title after missing out on the ISL 2023 title
Lineups are announced
This is how @bengalurufc and @OdishaFC line up for the #HeroSuperCup FINAL 🏆📋#BFCOFC ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/e34XIterHM— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 25, 2023
Both Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have arrived at the EMS stadium on the eve of the Super Cup final.
A first arrival in a final for @OdishaFC 🟣🙌#BFCOFC ⚔️ #HeroSuperCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qoXpeoK7EO— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 25, 2023
🔵 @bengalurufc have arrived at the EMS Stadium for the big day!💪#BFCOFC ⚔️ #HeroSuperCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/raG5Z9GwYW— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 25, 2023
Following an underwhelming Indian Super League campaign, Odisha FC will be adamant to finish the season on a winning note.
The maverick skipper is expected to don the BFC jersey in the Super Cup final and should play a major role in the summit clash.