Benzema Calls Barcelona Target Neymar 'best Dribbler' Over Messi And Ronaldo

During his time at Barcelona, Brazil superstar Neymar Jr was touted as the next big thing after Lionel Messi. The winger came up against arch-rivals Real Madrid on several occasions, producing magnificent performance almost every time, impressing not only the fans but also his rivals. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is no exception, having described Neymar as the best dribbler in the world.

Neymar is the best dribbler in the world: Benzema

Benzema was interacting with his fans on his official YouTube channel when a question popped up, asking the Frenchman to mention his top five dribblers in the world. Having seen Neymar's dribbling ability on the field first-hand, Benzema went on to claim that the Brazilian was the best in the business, without mentioning the other four players, while also picking him ahead of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having departed from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has been linked with a return to Spain ever since. PSG and Barcelona are yet to agree to a deal to let go off the Brazil international. Meanwhile, he has been sweating it out in the training ahead of his team's Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon on Thursday.

Benzema 'thinks' of Ballon d'Or

Benzema had a great run of form this season, both individually and collectively. Emerging as Real Madrid's top goalscorer with 26 goals this season, the France international was touted as the top contender to clinch the Ballon d'Or, before France Football called off the awards ceremony amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Benzema was quizzed about his thoughts on the top individual award in European football. The Real Madrid striker asserted that he does think of winning the Ballon d'Or, revealing that the award has been a dream title since his childhood. However, he clarified that he was not obsessed with the France Football honour.

Wish to have played alongside Zidane: Benzema

Benzema was also asked if he thinks too much on being the best striker in the world. The Frenchman asserted that he only works towards being the best player in the world, irrespective of being a no. 9 or a no. 10. The forward added that his current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was the one player he wished to have played with.

Image courtesy: Benzema Instagram