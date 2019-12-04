Karim Benzema Could Have Been At Manchester United, According To Lyon President

French forward - Karim Benzema - has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus FC. The former Olympique Lyonnais striker has been in great form this season. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed how Karim Benzema could have been on his way to Old Trafford instead of Santiago Bernabeu back in 2009.

Karim Benzema's stats since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid

Karim Benzema since CR7 left Real Madrid:



—70 games

—44 goals



🍗 pic.twitter.com/1UKl7eOKyY — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 27, 2019

Karim Benzema could have been a Red Devil instead of a Galactico

The summer of 2009 was a crucial period in the history of Real Madrid. In the hunt for La Decima, Real Madrid president spent big by bringing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Xabi Alonso and Karim Benzema. However, in a recent interview with Diario AS, OL president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed how close the Frenchman was to becoming a Red Devil. Aulas revealed that Benzema was subject to offers from Real Madrid and Manchester United during the summer of 2009 and opted to go with the former. Aulas added that Karim Benzema claimed it was his 'dream' to play for Real Madrid a decade ago.

Is Karim Benzema severely underrated?

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (127)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (113)

🇪🇸 Raúl (71)

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema (64)



Only 3 players in history have scored more Champions League goals than Karim Benzema. Time to put some respect on his name! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FEDbBcvDCX — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) November 27, 2019

