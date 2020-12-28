BFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Quick links:
Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL fixture on Monday, December 28, 2020. The match is scheduled to be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, and kick off at 7.30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs JFC match prediction, and other details of the ISL clash.
Aiming to recover from narrow defeats last time out, @bengalurufc and @JamshedpurFC battle it out in Fatorda!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 28, 2020
More in our #BFCJFC preview 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/k3W1zAZ6U1
Third-ranked Bengaluru FC holds a two-point lead over rivals Jamesdpur FC who are currently slotted 6th on the ISL table. Bengaluru FC will be hoping to extend the gap as both the team faces each other on Monday night.
Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Huidrom Thoi Singh, Sharon, Leon Augustine, Lara Sharma, Amay Morajkar, Joe Zoherliana, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Muirang Wungyanyg, Ajith Kumar, Kristian Opseth Rahul Bheke Biswa Kumar Darjee, Fran González, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Namgyal Bhutia, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas, Roshan Singh, Dimas Delgado, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Semboi Haokip, Silva Augusto Oliveira Cleiton
Jamshedpur FC- TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Karan Amin, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Issac Vanmalsawma, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mahato, William Lalnunfela, Manash Protim Gogoi, Bhupender Singh, Pawan Kumar, Subhash Barua, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Aitor Monroy, David Grande, Jackichand Singh, Sapam Kennedy Singh Niraj Kumar, Gorachand Mardi, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Ricky Lallawmawma, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Jitendra Singh Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis
Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Pratik Chowdhary, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri
Jamshedpur FC -TP Rehnesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Alex, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aniket Jadhav, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis
Goalkeeper- TP Rehnesh
Defenders - Stephen Eze, Juanan, Peter Hartley
Midfeilders- Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Jackichand Singh, Dimas Delgado, Aitor Monroy
Forwards- Nerijus Valskis, Sunil Chhetri
Captain- Sunil Chhetri or Nerijus Valskis
Vice-Captain- TP Rehnesh or Peter Hartley
We predict a comfortable win for Bengaluru FC at the end of the 90 minutes. Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Jamshedpur FC
Note: The above BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs JFC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team and BFC vs JFC playing 11 do not guarantee positive results