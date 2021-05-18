BHA Vs MCI Dream11: Brighton Vs Man City Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

A struggling Brighton side will take on the newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday, May 18 (11:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the BHA vs MCI Dream11 prediction, top picks and our BHA vs MCI Dream11 team for the much-awaited Premier League encounter.

BHA vs MCI preview

Brighton arrive into this game on the back of mixed form as they have won just one of their previous five games (2D 2L). Graham Potter's side have been inconsistent all season and this is the reason why they find themselves at the 17th place on the Premier League table. However, Brighton did pick up an impressive 1-1 draw against seventh-placed West Ham in their previous game, having been dominated for most of it. Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for Brighton in the 84th minute but that was not enough to earn the three points as Said Benraham equalized for the Hammers in the 87th minute.

On the other hand, Manchester City have witnessed a dip in form in recent games, having won the Premier League just a week ago. Pep Guardiola's side have lost two of their five previous games in the Premier League, a run that included a shocking defeat to a 10-man Leeds United side. In their previous game, the Cityzens scraped through a 4-3 victory against Newcastle thanks to a hat-trick by Ferran Torres.

BHA vs MCI predicted starting line-ups

Brighton: Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Michal Karbownik; Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Neil Maupay, Leandro Trossard.

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy; Riyad Mahrez, Rodri, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

BHA vs MCI top picks

Brighton: Leandro Trossard

Manchester City: Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

BHA vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: Leandro Trossard, Riyad Mahrez (VC)

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (C), Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero

BHA vs MCI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Manchester City will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BHA vs MCI Dream11 prediction, BHA vs MCI match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs MCI Dream11 team and BHA vs MCI Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.