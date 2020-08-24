Bhaichung Bhutia Stadium: AIFF Pay Tribute To Ex-football Captain, Rename Sikkim Stadium

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia is often regarded as the torchbearer of the beautiful game in India and is one of the very few Indian professionals to have plied their trade in Europe. India's second-most capped player Bhutia made 82 official appearances for the Men in Blue, scoring 41 goals and remains the second youngest international goalscorer. The former East Bengal striker's legendary career saw him win a host of accolades before retirement in 2012, and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now paid tribute by a renaming a Sikkim stadium in his honour.

Speaking to AIFF's website, Menla Ethenpa, President of the Sikkim Football Association, said that the inauguration of the Padma Shri Bhaichung Bhutia Stadium in Namchi, Sikkim is a tribute to one of the best Indian footballers. Ethenpa said that even after retiring in 2012, the Indian football legend has continued to be a role model to many and has inspired youngsters to take up football all across the country, let alone in Sikkim. The Sikkim Stadium will be the first stadium to be named after any footballer in the country. Among other sports, a shooting range is named after Dr Karni Singh, while stadiums have been named after hockey icons Dhyan Chand and Roop Singh.

Speaking to AIFF's website on the decision to rename Sikkim Stadium, Bhaichung Bhutia said that he is honoured and excited. The former Mohun Bagan striker added that the Bhaichung Bhutia Stadium provides top-class facilities and infrastructure to budding footballers. The Indian football continued by pointing out that Sikkim Stadium has produced many footballers including him and he has fond memories of playing at the venue. The groundwork for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Stadium began in the 2010s but faced many hurdles due to financial difficulties. However, after Prem Singh Tamang assumed the office of Chief Minister, the work restarted swiftly.

Ethenpa said that the Sikkim CM is an avid football fan and himself took interest to fast-track the construction work. He further said that the stadium would have already been inaugurated if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Ethenpa informed that an artificial turf has already been laid apart from the setting up of 15,000-capacity stands. He added that there are plans to install floodlights in the second phase.

Bhaichung Bhutia revealed that he has offered a proposal to establish an academy in the proximity of the stadium which will, in turn, encourage more youngsters to take up football. The Indian football legend said that he had already informed the State Government about setting up a Football Academy, which will be a joint venture with United Sikkim. Bhaichung Bhutia further added that the academy will provide a platform for the youths to play football and will host Golden baby leagues soon.

