'Big Six' From The Premier League Confirm Pulling Out Of ESL; Official Statements Issued

The 'Big Six' of the Premier League have officially decided to back out from participating in the highly-anticipated European Super League that was scheduled to get underway from August this year.

It has been learned that the decision was taken on Tuesday and now, all the big clubs of the EPL including the likes of title-holders Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have issued statements confirming the same on their official websites.

Liverpool FC took their official Twitter handle and confirmed that their involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

Defending EPL champions Manchester City in their official statement informed that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

City's local rivals, as well as one of the most accomplished teams of English and European football Manchester United, have also given official confirmation that it will not be participating in the European Super League.

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

The London-based club Chelsea has mentioned that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur has also confirmed that it has formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC âšªï¸ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

Last but not least, Arsenal issued an apology to their fans all over the world and said that after having listened to them as well as the wider football community over recent days, they are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.



We made a mistake, and we apologise for it. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021

FIFA President strongly disapproves creation of ESL

On Tuesday, the reigning President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino had made it clear that all that can be done from their end is to strongly disapprove the creation of The Super League as leading clubs of Europe have joined hands to form the much-awaited European Super League.

"At FIFA, we can only and strongly disapprove the creation of The Super League, of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA, and, from FIFA which is outside of the system. There is no doubt whatsoever", said FIFA President Infantino while speaking on the much-hyped Super League.

