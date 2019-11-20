Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci Signs New Contract With The Old Lady Until 2024

Leonardo Bonucci has renewed his contract with Juventus until June 2024. The Serie A giants broke the news on their official Twitter handle on November 19, 2019. Bonucci joined the Old Lady in 2010 and spent seven glorious years at the Allianz Arena before switching sides in 2017. According to reports, Bonucci was sharing a cold relation with Juventus' then-manager Massimiliano Allegri which forced his move to AC Milan for €42 million. However, the legendary defender was back at Juventus after spending a year at Milan and won Serie A 2018-19 on his return.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is Still The Best Dribbler In The World Of Football: Watch

Also Read | Luis Enrique Has Been Reappointed As The Head Coach Of The Spanish National Team

More about the news

According to reports, Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract by four-and-a-half years. The 32-year-old's pairing with Giorgio Chiellini is a nightmare for any striker. Bonucci has been carrying the captain's armband in the absence of his Chiellini, who is out of the squad due to injury. Bonucci has won Serie A a total of seven times while playing for Juventus. The centre-back has made 376 appearances for the Bianconeri and has scored 17 goals in that tenure.

Bonucci has made more appearances for Juventus than any other player in the current squad. The master of the game is still in top form and looks set to end his spectacular career at Juventus. After the star defender renewed his contract, Sky Sports' Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that two more experienced players at Juventus are going to extend their contract. Romano believes that Wojciech Szczęsny (29) and Juan Cuadrado (31) will also sign their new contracts with the team.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Is The Best Striker In The World Right Now: Eden Hazard

Also Read | Thierry Henry: Arsenal And France Legend Presented As Montreal Impact's Head Coach