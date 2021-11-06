Bordeaux Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And US?

Bordeaux are all set to lock horns with the Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match scheduled to be played at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux Stadium on Sunday. PSG travel to Bordeaux looking to maintain their position at the top of the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table, whereas Bordeaux will look to earn a victory after winning their second match of the season a week ago. Meanwhile, PSG head into the match after winning against Lille in their previous Ligue 1 clash on October 30, and drawing their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match against RB Leipzig 2-2 on November 4.

In the Ligue 1 points table, PSG sits at the top with a total of 10 wins to their name in 12 matches, whereas Bordeaux finds themselves at the 16th position with two wins to their name in the same no. of matches. However, Bordeaux has scored a point per game with six draws to their game. Meanwhile, PSG head into the match with Bordeaux without the services of the legendary footballer Lionel Messi, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Messi will have to wait longer to score his first Ligue 1 goal, however, he will have to wait till November 20 for scoring his league goal.

How to watch Bordeaux vs PSG, Ligue 1 match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Bordeaux vs PSG, Ligue 1 match, on the live broadcast by Viacom 18. In order to watch the live telecast of the match, fans can tune in to the Colors channel. TV5 Monde will also telecast the match on selective DTH operators. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on Voot Select and Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

How to watch Bordeaux vs PSG, Ligue 1 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States(US) can watch the Bordeaux vs PSG match by tuning in to the beIN Sports USA. The match will be streamed live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET in the US.

How to watch Bordeaux vs PSG, Ligue 1 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) wondering how to watch the Bordeaux vs PSG match live, can tune in to the live telecast by BT Sport. The live streaming of the match will be available on the app of BT Sport. The match will start at 8 PM GMT in the UK.

(Instagram Image: @psg/@girondins)