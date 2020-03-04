The Debate
Borussia Dortmund Agree Deal With Manchester United Target Jude Bellingham: Report

Football News

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly secured the services of highly-rated English player Jude Bellingham for a massive transfer fee of €35 million.

Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are well-known for their tried and tested transfer strategy of bringing in young starlets from across Europe. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and others have established themselves in the Dortmund squad since coming in from their respective clubs. Now, according to reports in Sportbild, Borussia Dortmund have moved quickly to secure the signing of Birmingham City player Jude Bellingham for a mammoth €35 million transfer fee.

Also Read | Man United in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho, to break British transfer record: Report

Manchester United, Dortmund transfer target Jude Bellingham sets new English record

Also Read | MLS commissioner says Inter Miami won't play at Fort Lauderdale for long

Borussia Dortmund bring in highly-rated Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City: Reports

Also Read | Phil Foden: Man City's young star who won 2017 Under-17 World Cup in India

Jude Bellingham established himself as a first-team regular over the course of the ongoing Championship season with Birmingham City. The 16-year old winger has scored four goals for Birmingham this season which has attracted interest from clubs all across Europe. Jude Bellingham was linked to Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and other top European clubs in the January transfer window. However, it seems like Borussia Dortmund have won the race for his signature by paying €35 million to sign the youngster this summer. With Jadon Sancho pushing for an exit from Dortmund, will Jude Bellingham be the next big thing in German football?

Also Read | Real Madrid reportedly set to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next season

Dortmund target Jude Bellingham's stats from the Championship this season

Also Read | Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Lucas Tousart stuns Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in UCL

First Published:
