Borussia Dortmund Agree Deal With Manchester United Target Jude Bellingham: Report

Borussia Dortmund are well-known for their tried and tested transfer strategy of bringing in young starlets from across Europe. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and others have established themselves in the Dortmund squad since coming in from their respective clubs. Now, according to reports in Sportbild, Borussia Dortmund have moved quickly to secure the signing of Birmingham City player Jude Bellingham for a mammoth €35 million transfer fee.

Manchester United, Dortmund transfer target Jude Bellingham sets new English record

Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham has made more English league appearances than any player under-17 this century

📈📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/ibXgSBVI0C — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 26, 2020

Borussia Dortmund bring in highly-rated Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City: Reports

Sport Bild say #BVB have an agreement with 16-year-old Jude #Bellingham of Birmingham City for the summer. Set to become their record signing at around €35m if deal goes through.https://t.co/nhxNpLyDsQ — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) March 4, 2020

Jude Bellingham established himself as a first-team regular over the course of the ongoing Championship season with Birmingham City. The 16-year old winger has scored four goals for Birmingham this season which has attracted interest from clubs all across Europe. Jude Bellingham was linked to Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and other top European clubs in the January transfer window. However, it seems like Borussia Dortmund have won the race for his signature by paying €35 million to sign the youngster this summer. With Jadon Sancho pushing for an exit from Dortmund, will Jude Bellingham be the next big thing in German football?

Dortmund target Jude Bellingham's stats from the Championship this season

Jude Bellingham in Championship this season:



✅31 games

✅4 goals

✅2 assists

✅3.2 tackles won per 90

✅0.9 interceptions per 90

✅1.4 successful dribbles per 90

✅0.9 key passes per 90

✅1.5 aerials won per 90



Such a complete player. — FootballTalentScout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) February 28, 2020

