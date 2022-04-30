Dortmund CEO Drops Bomb Shell On Haaland To Manchester United; 'If Not For Release Clause'

In the wake of speculations linking Erling Haaland with a move to Premier League club Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke has disclosed that the 21-year-old would have moved to Manchester United if the club had included a release clause in his contract. Days before the January 2020 transfer window started, Dortmund had defeated United to secure the services of Haaland. Watzke has now stated that Haaland would have signed with United if his contract had a release clause.

Dortmund provided Haaland with a release clause, according to Watzke, which is why the Norwegian footballer chose Dortmund over United. Watzke told 19:09 Talk, "We gave Erling Haaland a release clause... otherwise he would have gone to Manchester United." Watzke further said that Dortmund would make sure they find a new replacement for Haaland ahead of the next season.

After an excellent performance in the 2019 Champions League, Haaland drew the interest of prominent European football clubs. In the race to recruit Haaland for the 2020 season, United and Dortmund were the frontrunners.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United's former manager, declared his intention to secure Haaland for the 2020 season. According to reports, Solskjaer spoke with Ed Woodward, Manchester United's chief executive, about his plans to sign Haaland in the January 2020 transfer window. United, on the other hand, were hesitant to add a release clause in Haaland's contract, resulting in the Norwegian striker joining Dortmund for a reported fee of €20 million.

Manchester City to sign Haaland?

As per the latest reports, Haaland is now planning for a move to Manchester City ahead of the upcoming season. Reports suggest that Haaland and City have already agreed on initial talks and that further preparation is on to bring the 21-year-old to England. According to reports, Haaland is expected to earn an eye-popping sum of over £ 700,000 per week at Manchester City. If the deal is finalised, Haaland will become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

As far as Haaland's performance is concerned, the Norwegian striker has played a total of 86 matches for Dortmund since 2019 and has scored 82 goals, including 20 assists.

