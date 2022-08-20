Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Premier League giants Arsenal have been in terrific form this season as they have grown from strength to strength and are one of the only two teams that have won both their matches. They kickstarted their campaign with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace before defeating Leicester 4-2 at home.

The Gunners will next travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday. While The Cherries suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, they did register a 2-0 win over Aston Villa to begin their return to England's top flight.

If Bournemouth can defend well and pose a challenge to Arsenal on the counter, this match could turn out to be an entertaining one. Ahead of the game, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live streaming details.

What time will Bournemouth vs Arsenal begin?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal match will begin live at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 20.

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of all the clashes on the official social media handles of the Premier League and the two teams in contention.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live streaming details

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Bournemouth vs Arsenal match via the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Bournemouth vs Arsenal match will be telecasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will commence live at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, August 20.

Where to watch Premier League live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 20.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal predicted line-up:

Bournemouth: Travers; Lerma, Senesi, Kelly; Smith, Cook, Billing, Zemura; Tavernier, Moore, Solanke

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Thomas, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus