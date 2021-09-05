Brazil Vs Argentina LIVE: Details To Watch, Team News, Head To Head Record And Prediction

After playing side by side for PSG, Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi will go head to head while representing their countries for the World Cup qualifiers. Brazil vs Argentina match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 6 at the Corinthians Arena. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here is a look at how to watch Brazil vs Argentina live, the team news for the match and our prediction for the same.

How to watch World Cup qualifier matches live in India?

Unfortunately, for fans wondering how to watch South American World Cup qualifiers live in India, there will be no official telecast or live stream.

Brazil vs Argentina form guide and preview

Brazil head into this FIFA World Cup qualifier against Argentina on the back of a 1-0 win over Chile with Everton Riberio scoring the only goal of the match. On the other hand, Argentina head into this match on the back of a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa all found the back of the net for Argentina, with Yeferson Soteldo scoring a consolation goal for Venezuela in the 90+4 minute.

Brazil's form (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Argentina's form (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Brazil vs Argentina head to head record

Brazil heads into this match as the relatively more dominant side when it comes to the history of this fixture. The Seleção have won five of the 10 meetings between the two sides, with Argentina winning four and one match ending as a draw. The two teams last met in the Copa America 2021 final when Argentina won the match 1-0. Taking into consideration the recent form of the two teams, our Brazil vs Argentina prediction is a win for Argentina.

Brazil vs Argentina team news

Brazil predicted starting line-up: Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.