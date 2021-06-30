Brazil Vs Chile: Head To Head Record, History Between The Teams And Copa America Stats

Reigning Copa America champions Brazil will next take on Chile in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Copa America 2021 this weekend. The game will be played on Friday, July 2 with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, July 3 at 5:30 AM IST). Ahead of the crunch tie, here is a look at the Brazil vs Chile head to head record, our prediction, and the Brazil vs Chile predicted line-ups.

Brazil vs Chile head to head record

Brazil enter this tie against Chile as the overwhelming favourites. In terms of the Brazil vs Chile head to head record, Seleção have won 51 games, drawn 13 and lost 8 from the 72 meetings between the two sides so far. Moreover, Brazil also won the last meeting between the two sides with a score of 3-0. Considering the Brazil vs Chile history, our prediction is that Brazil will win this contest.

Brazil vs Chile predicted lineups

Brazil: Alisson Becker, Emerson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Chile: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Eric Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses; Felipe Mora, Eduardo Vargas.

How to watch Copa America quarter-finals live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Copa America quarter-finals live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the rights for the tournament's broadcast in India. The Copa America 2021 telecast will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternate Hindu commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. Additionally, the Copa America quarter-final fixtures can also be watched using the live stream available on the SonyLIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of the teams and the tournament's official handles.

Copa America quarter-finals schedule

Friday, July 2

Match 1 - Peru vs Paraguay at 6:00 PM local time (Saturday, July 3 at 2:30 AM IST)

Match 2 - Brazil vs Chile at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, July 3 at 5:30 AM IST)

Sunday, July 3

Match 3 - Uruguay vs Colombia at 7:00 PM local time (Sunday, July 4 at 3:30 AM IST)

Match 4 - Argentina vs Ecuador at 10:00 PM local time (Sunday, July 4 at 6:30 AM IST)

Disclaimer: The above Copa America quarter-finals prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: Neymar, Claudio Bravo/Instagram