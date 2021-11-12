Brazil Vs Colombia: Is There Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup Qualifier In India?

With the major football leagues currently on international break, the focus of fans turns to this week's FIFA World Cup qualifiers. 2019 Copa America champions Brazil are set to take on arch-rivals Colombia on Thursday night at the iconic Corinthians Arena. The match is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 AM IST on November 12.

Ahead of the match, here is the answer to whether there is live streaming platform to watch South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India as Brazil and Colombia take on each other.

Brazil vs Colombia live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers live, there will be no official telecast in the country. Similarly, the Brazil vs Colombia live streaming will not be available either. However, fans can track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams.

🌎 Brazil and Argentina could seal places at the #WorldCup over the next week, while with just 6 points separating 7 sides behind them, the battle for the remaining two automatic tickets is wide open. We preview the upcoming action in South America ⬇️https://t.co/G1tkPxC86J pic.twitter.com/443qejEAIc — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 10, 2021

Brazil vs Colombia head-to-head record and prediction

Considering the Brazil vs Colombia head-to-head record, the Seleção Canarinho has been the far more dominant side. Brazil have won 20 games in their last 34 meetings. Meanwhile, Colombia has managed just three victories, with 11 matches ending in a draw. Taking into consideration the recent form of the two sides, our Brazil vs Colombia prediction is a win for the Seleção Canarinho.

Brazil Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Colombia Form Guide: D-W-D-D-D

FIFA World Cup qualifiers group standings update

After 11 matches, Brazil currently lead the South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers group with 31 points, 6 points ahead of arch-rivals Argentina. Brazil are still unbeaten in the group as they have won 10 matches and drawn just one. However, the draw did come against Colombia, a 0-0 result on October 11. Meanwhile, Colombia are currently in fourth place with 16 points (3W, 7D, 2L).

Brazil vs Colombia Team News:

Brazil predicted line-up: Ederson; Emerson Royal, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Lucas Paquetá, Neymar, Raphinha; Gabriel Jesus

Colombia Predicted Starting XI: David Ospina; Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Juan Cuadrado; Mateus Uribe, Wílmar Barrios, Juan Fernando Quintero; Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata