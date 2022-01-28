Brazil Vs Ecuador: Liverpool's Alisson Becker Sees Red Twice, VAR Comes To Rescue; Watch

Brazil and Ecuador played out a 1-1 draw in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match which brings Ecuador one step closer to returning to the biggest sporting spectacle in football. Ecuador now needs to beat Peru to qualify for Qatar 2022 tournament. However, Brazil vs Ecuador match also witnessed two players sent off and a number of major refereeing decisions overturned by video review.

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Alisson Becker red card overturned twice

More than the 1-1 draw the match will be remembered for poor decisions by Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan which was overturned by VAR. The first instance of poor referring was visible when Roldan did not even whistle for a foul by Ecuador goalkeeper Alexánder Dominguez who planted his studs into the neck of Brazil striker Matheus Cunha at the edge of the area in the 16th minute. Following the VAR review, Dominguez was handed a straight red card.

Alisson Becker was given two red cards and sent off twice playing for Brazil against Ecuador tonight.



Both times VAR overturned them 🤣



pic.twitter.com/64EjUxZvJ3 — Believe In JESUS 🙏🏾❤️ (@GhanaSocialU) January 28, 2022

After Brazil defender Emerson Royal was the second player to be given red card, goalkeeper Alisson Becker could have been the third player to be sent off only by VAR to save him twice. Alisson Becker started in the goal ahead of Ederson and was initially shown a red card for a high foot half an hour into the match, but VAR intervened and saved Alisson from an early shower. The second Red card came in the final minute of the match which could have ended in a penalty when Alisson landed a punch on an Ecuador attacker while attempting to clear the ball. The Liverpool goalkeeper got a little bit of the ball but the referee decided to award a penalty only to be overturned.

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification standings

Brazil with 36 points and Argentina with 32 points have already qualified for the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Ecuador after the draw has 24 points and are five ahead of Uruguay. Colombia and Peru who will be facing each other are at 17 points. Chile has 16 points and can be overtaken by Bolivia, which will travel to play Venezuela which is the only team in the region out of contention for a spot. South America has four direct 2022 FIFA World Cup spots, and the fifth-place team will play an international playoff for a berth.

Image: Brazil Football/ Instagram