Brazil Vs Ecuador Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Brazil will be looking to maintain their impressive run in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualification when they host Ecuador in Porto Alegre on Friday, June 4. The clash between the two South American sides is scheduled to commence at 9:30 PM local time (Saturday, June 5 at 6:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Brazil vs Ecuador team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Brazil vs Ecuador: World Cup Qualifying game preview

For the first time in seven months, Brazil will return to international duty and be hoping to carry on from where they left off, building on an impressive start to their qualification campaign. Tite's side have won all four matches so far and sit top of the table as the only South American nation to have claimed maximum points from their four games played so far.

The Selecao opened their qualification campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory over Bolivia on October 10, before recording a 4-2 win away to Peru four days later. Brazil's next two fixtures the following month saw them claim a slender 1-0 win against Venezuela and a 2-0 victory away to Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Ecuador have also had a strong start to their qualification campaign, winning three of their opening four matches. Gustavo Alfaro's side quickly brushed aside a narrow 1-0 defeat to Argentina in their first game by winning their next three fixtures against Uruguay, Bolivia and Colombia.

Brazil vs Ecuador team news, injuries and suspensions

Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker is expected to start in goal for Brazil. Neymar is expected to lead the attack for the hosts along with Roberto Firmino and Richarlison.

For Ecuador, Arboleda and Arreaga are set to partner each other in the heart of the defence, while one of Estupinan or Diego Palacios is expected to play at left-back. Enner Valencia is tipped to start in attack for the visitors.

Brazil vs Ecuador prediction

With Neymar, Firmino and Richarlison in the front line, Brazil are tipped as favourites to come away with a win. Our prediction is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Where to watch Brazil vs Ecuador live? Brazil vs Ecuador live stream details

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player HD. In Brazil, the game will broadcast live on Canais Globo with the live stream on SporTV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

There will be no live telecast or live streaming of the game in India.

Image Credits - Neymar, Enner Valencia Instagram