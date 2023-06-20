Brazil Vs Senegal Live Streaming: How Can We Watch International Football Friendly Match

Why you’re reading this: Brazil is set to take on Senegal to end their international break, the Samba boys and the Lions of Teranga will be focused to give Portugal a show to watch in this fixture. Brazil’s interim manager Ramon Menezes had requested two European-based friendlies to end their 2022-23 season as they won their first match of 2023 by a score of 4-1 against Guinea this week. Sadio Mane’s Senegal have already booked their spot at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under Aliou Cisse who will be aiming to defend their crown of being the best in their continent in the Ivory Coast soon.

3 things you need to know

Brazil have the most FIFA World Cup in the world (5)

No African team has ever won the FIFA World Cup

Brazil failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup 2022 after they lost to Croatia on penalties

Here is all the information you'll need to follow the Brazil vs. Senegal game.

When is the international friendly between Brazil and Senegal?

The international friendly between Brazil and Senegal will happen on June 21, 2023.

Where is the location of the international friendly between Brazil and Senegal?

The Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal will host an international friendly between Brazil and Senegal.

What time will the international friendly between Brazil and Senegal begin?

The international friendly between Brazil and Senegal will begin at:

India- 12:15 AM IST

USA-2:45 AM WDC

UK- 7:45 AM GMT

Brazil-3:45 AM BFD

Senegal-6:45 AM Senegal

Where can I watch the Brazil vs Senegal match in India?

You can watch the Brazil vs Senegal match online in India on VUSport app.

Where can I watch Brazil vs Senegal match in the USA?

There is no broadcasting and official live streaming for the match in the USA.

Where can I watch Brazil vs Senegal match in the UK?

There is no broadcasting and official live streaming for the match in the UK.

Where can I watch Brazil vs Senegal match in Brazil?

You can watch the clash between Brazil and Senegal on Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo in Brazil.

Where can I watch Brazil vs Senegal match in Senegal?

You can watch the clash between Brazil and Senegal on RTS 1 in Senegal.