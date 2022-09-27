Brazil Vs Tunisia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Football Friendly?

Football teams around the world are currently gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which is now less that two months away from kickoff. The European countries are preparing for the tournament, considered to be the pinnacle of international football by playing in the ongoing UEFA Nations League competition. On the other hand, 2002 FIFA World Cup winners Brazil are tuning up for the 2022 edition of the World Cup by playing international friendly games.

Brazil is up against Tunisia in an international friendly match in the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Tuesday night, continuing their preparations for the World Cup. The Brazilian team seeks to end their 20-year-drought for a World Cup title. They have already won five titles this year and cruised their way through the World Cup qualifiers. The team has been placed alongside Serbia, Cameroon, and Switzerland in Group G in the finals.

On the other hand, Tunisia qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar after defeating Mali 1-0 in the third round of the CAF qualifiers. This is the second time in a row, Tunisia has qualified for the coveted tournament. The team is placed alongside reigning champions France, Denmark, and Australia in the group stage.

Brazil vs Tunisia: Head-to-head stats

Meanwhile, the international friendly match on Tuesday night will be the second encounter between both teams. They previously met in a friendly match in 1973, which was won by Brazil with 4-1 in the scoreboard. Tunisia head into the game on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five games across competitions. On the other hand, Brazil have remained unbeaten in their last five international matches.

In their previous games, Brazil earned an impressive 3-0 win against Ghana, while Tunisia defeated Comoros by 1-0. This will be the last game for both teams, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on November 20 in Qatar. Looking at their squads, Brazil is expected to earn a victory over Tunisia on September 27.

When will Brazil vs Tunisia international friendly match begin?

The international friendly match between Brazil and Tunisia is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Brazil vs Tunisia international friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, the live telecast and live streaming details of the Brazil vs Tunisia, international friendly match in India is not available. However, fans can continue to track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams.

How to watch the live streaming of Brazil vs Tunisia international friendly match in US and South America?

Football fans in the United States can watch the international friendly match between Brazil and Tunisia on fubo TV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA at 2:30 pm ET. The match will start at 3:30 PM in Brazil and can be watched on Onefootball. ESPN2 and Star + will carry the telecast in other South American countries.

Brazil vs Tunisia: Predicted Starting Line ups

Brazil: Ederson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Tunisia: Bechir Ben Said; Hamza Mathlouthi, Bile Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul; Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Aissa Laidouni; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Taha Khenissi, Wahbi Khazri