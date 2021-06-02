BRB Vs PG Dream11: Brisbane Roar FC Vs Perth Glory Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory are set to square off against each other in the upcoming A-League on Wednesday, June 2. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Moreton Stadium, Australia with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the BRB vs PG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

BRB vs PG Match Preview

Brisbane Roar FC will head into the match as the sixth-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded 10 wins while playing out seven draws and suffering the same number of losses this season. With 37 points from 24 games, the hosts will start the game after suffering from a narrow 2-0 loss to Western Sydney Wanderers in their latest outing. Brisbane Roar FC will be aiming to pocket three points in order to maintain their position into the top six of the A-league and look to qualify for the playoffs with a win on Wednesday.

Perth Glory on the other hand will enter the game following a six-game unbeaten run which sees the visitor record four consecutive wins in their previous outings before playing out two draws against Macarthur FC and Wellington Phoenix in tier latest outing. Currently slotted 9th on the A-League table, they have registered nine wins from 24 games while playing out six draws and suffering from nine losses this season. With 33 points against their name, Perth Glory will be hoping on continuing their unbeaten run and look to walk bounce back on the winning ways against Brisbane Roar FC.

BRB vs PG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - R. Danzaki or B. Fornaroli

Vice-Captain - D. Wenzel-Halls or D. Castro

BRB vs PG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J. Young

Defenders – D. Lachmann, M. Gillesphey, D. Ingham, S. Neville

Midfielders – C. Olkonomidls, J. O'Shea, D. Castro

Strikers – D. Wenzel-Halls, B. Fornaroli, R. Danzaki

BRB vs PG Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams have a lot to play for in this game as we expect the match to end in a draw with Brisbane Roar FC and Perth Glory likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction -Brisbane Roar FC 1-1 Perth Glory

Note: The above BRB vs PG Dream11 prediction, BRB vs PG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs PG Dream11 Team and BRB vs PG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result