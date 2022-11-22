Cristiano Ronaldo And Manchester United Part Ways After Interview Fiasco

After much speculation following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United have confirmed that the Portuguese international will leave the club with immediate effect by mutual agreement. In the interview, the 37-year-old left no stone unturned in slamming the club and coach Erik ten Hag as he made some bold remarks.

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement

Manchester United released a statement on Tuesday to confirm the news. Their statement read,

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.



Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

"I felt betrayed': Cristiano Ronaldo on return to Manchester United

It was an unhappy return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford as he felt 'betrayed' by Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag. In his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show, the Portuguese international explained how the club pushed for his exit not just this year but also last year.

Speaking of his relationship with Ten Hag, Ronaldo said, "I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came back to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal...a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

The 37-year-old's criticism of the club just did not end there as he also admitted that senior level executives were also involved in unsettling him. When asked if he felt betrayed by Ten Hag, Ronaldo replied, "Yes. Not just him (Ten Hag) but also the other two (senior level executives)." He concluded his remarks by stating, "I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."