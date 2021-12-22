Brentford Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Quarterfinal In India And UK?

Brentford are up against Chelsea in the quarterfinal clash of the Carabao Cup 2021-22 at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night, local time. Chelsea qualified for the quarterfinal after their Round of 16 match against Southampton ended 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. At the same time, Brentford head into the quarterfinal at their home after a 1-2 win against Stoke City in the Round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel's men head into the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night on the back of two draws against the Wolves and Everton in the Premier League 2021-22, while Brentford defeated Watford 2-1 in their last Premier League match. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to sit out for the match after they tested positive for COVID. Jorginho is also set to miss out as he hasn’t been feeling well, although not testing positive yet.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Team news and Injury Report

Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, and Hakim Ziyech are both doubtful for Chelsea in the match, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell recover from injuries. At the same time, Ivan Toney and Ethan Pinnock may return to the Brentford line-up, having tested positive for coronavirus, a fortnight ago. Meanwhile, David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Joshua Dasilva, Julian Jeanvier, and Mathias Jorgensen are all set to miss out on Brentford due to injuries.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup match live in India and UK?

Indian football fans wondering how to watch the Carabao Cup quarterfinal match between Brentford and Chelsea can tune into the live telecast by Viacom 18. Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster of the tournament and it will telecast the match live on the MTV channel. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on Voot Select and Jio TV. The quarterfinal match is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST on Thursday from the Brentford Community Stadium. Meanwhile, the Brentford vs Chelsea match will not be telecasted in the UK, however, fans can follow Sky Sports' live blog for match updates.

