Brighton Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

A Brighton side in decent form will next take on a Chelsea side that seems to be struggling at the moment. The Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on January 19, 2022. As things stand in the table, the Seagulls are currently in ninth place with 28 points. On the other hand, the Blues are currently in third place with 43 points, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Brighton vs Chelsea live streaming details.

Brighton vs Chelsea live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, January 18.

Brighton vs Chelsea live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 26.

Brighton vs Chelsea team news

Brighton predicted starting line-up: Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Adam Lallana, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma; Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Ismaila Sarr; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic; Romelu Lukaku