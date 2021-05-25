Brisbane Roar Vs Melbourne City FC Live Stream, Prediction And Team News For A-League Tie

Champions Melbourne City FC will take on Brisbane Roar on Matchday 22 of the A-League 2020/21 season. The game will be played at the Moreton Daily Stadium and will begin at 2:35 PM IST on Tuesday, May 25. Here's a look at how to watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live stream, team news, and our Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC prediction.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC prediction and preview

In what has been an inconsistent season, Melbourne City FC have trumped the odds to ensure that they will lift the title come to the end of the season. Melbourne City have already been crowned champions and hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Sydney FC with a game in hand in the A-League Table. The champions come into the clash on the back of a run of 10 unbeaten games, with their last defeat coming on April 1.

"We want to test ourselves against the best because ultimately that's where this squad wants to go."



Bring on tonight's game against the @ALeague Premiers, says Warren Moon! 💥



Preview 📰 https://t.co/Y4CMHkykip #BRIvMCY pic.twitter.com/hQuJN1aAmU — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) May 25, 2021

Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, are locked in a battle to finish in the top four and find themselves two points behind Central Coast Mariners in the A-League table. Roar have a game in hand over their fellow rivals and a win on Tuesday will see them solidify their push in the top four. Brisbane's challenge has faltered in recent weeks, with a run of three winless games ended last time out after a win over Newcastle Jets last time out. Of those games included a 3-2 defeat at Melbourne City FC and the A-League Champions are favourites to get another favourable result.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC team news

Brisbane boss Warren Moore might give teenager Jordan Courtney-Perkins just his second start of the season after he replaced Macauley Gillesphey at half-time of the last match. Meanwhile, Melbourne City are likely to rotate their options to give their players some rest ahead of the A-League Finals next month. Florin Berenguer and Stefan Colakovski are options for the champions, while Conor Metcalfe and Jamie Maclaren could drop down to the bench.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC team news: Predicted XIs

Brisbane Roar: Young; Neville, Aldred, Courtney-Perkins, Brown; Trewin, O'Shea, Akbari, Danzaki; Parsons, Wenzel-Halls

Young; Neville, Aldred, Courtney-Perkins, Brown; Trewin, O'Shea, Akbari, Danzaki; Parsons, Wenzel-Halls Melbourne City: Glover; Galloway, Reis, Good, Jamieson; Luna, O'Neill, Berenguer; Tilio, Colakovski, Noone

How to watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 7.05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:35 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Brisbane Roar Twitter)