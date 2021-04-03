Brisbane Roar Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, News, W-League Semi-final Live

Brisbane Roar will take on Melbourne Victory in the first W-League semi-final in what promises to be a fascinating encounter. The game will be played at the Lions FC Stadium and will kick off at 11:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 4. Here's a look at how to watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory live stream, Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory team news and our Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory prediction for the same.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory prediction and W-League semi-final preview

Both Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory have had stellar campaigns this season, which saw them finish in the top four of the W-League standings and qualify for the playoffs. Brisbane finished just three points shy of league leaders Sydney FC, and lost only one game in the entire season, the least in the W-League. Roar have won seven of their last eight games, and are well poised to make it to the finals.

On the other hand, Melbourne Victory finished third, two points behind Brisbane Roar in the W-League standings. Melbourne had a 7-2-3 record this season, recording the most losses for a team that qualified for the semi-final. Victory, meanwhile, come into the game having lost their final league game to Sydney FC, their first defeat after seven games. Brisbane Roar had clinched a 6-0 win when the two sides had met last time out and will be favourites to clinch an all-important this time around too.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory team news: Predicted lineups

Brisbane Roar: Georgina Worth, Winonah Heatley, Jamilla Rankin, Clare Polkinghorne, Kim Carroll, Isobel Dalton, Mariel Hecher, Olivia Chance, Kaitlyn Torpey, Emily Gielnik, Tameka Yallop

Melbourne Victory: Gabriela Garton, Polly Doran, Angela Beard, Claudia Bunge, Kayla Ann Morrison, Amy Jackson, Annalie Longo, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Melina Ayres, Mindy Barbieri, Lisa De Vanna

How to watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Sydney vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 4PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 11:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Melbourne Victory Twitter)