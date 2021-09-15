Brugge Vs PSG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Lionel Messi's 1st UCL Match In PSG Colours?

With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to compete in their first UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who could make his first PSG debut in the competition. Since the Ligue 1 giants have a star-studded line-up, it will be interesting to see who does coach Mauricio Pochettino start. The French outfit made several acquisitions over the summer as they signed the likes of Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer.

Ahead of the UCL clash against Club Brugge, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino suggested that fans can expect to see Lionel Messi compete in his 1st UCL match for the French outfit. With Messi expected to start, several fans will be interested in knowing the Brugge vs PSG live streaming details.

Club Brugge vs PSG kick-off time

Date: September 16

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Location: Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium

How to watch Lionel Messi's 1st UCL match in PSG colours?

Fans wondering how to watch Lionel Messi's 1st UCL match live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights. The Club Brugge vs PSG match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. Meanwhile, the Brugge vs PSG live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi likely to play

While speaking at his press conference ahead of the Club Brugge game, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted that he is excited to see the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe play together, but was hesitant to reveal the line-up. "Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, together? I join this collective excitement. I’m like everyone else. I would be crazy not to want to see them play together. Will we see them together tomorrow? Maybe, yes," said Pochettino.

Club Brugge vs PSG team news

Club Brugge predicted starting line-up: Simon Mignolet, Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Stanley Nsoki, Eduard Sobol, Ruud Vormer, Eder Alvarez Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere, Bas Dost, Noa Lang

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar