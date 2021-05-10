Bruno Fernandes Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League Record In Just 48 Games

Manchester United sealed yet another comeback victory on Sunday as they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park. Having conceded a goal in the first half to Bertrand Traore, the Red Devils hit back with Bruno Fernandes levelling the scores from the spot, while Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani ensured that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side kept their slim title hopes alive. Man United are currently second in the Premier League table, still 10 points behind Man City, but with a game in hand.

Bruno Fernandes record: Portuguese Magnifico matches Cristiano Ronaldo's tally in just 48 games

Bruno Fernandes has been nothing but a revelation for Manchester United since his move last January, and the Portuguese continue to be effective and consistent for Solskjaer. Fernandes has been a serial goal-scorer for Man United, and his playmaking abilities have brought the best out of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani as the Red Devils look to end their silverware drought this season. His second-half penalty against Aston Villa was his 25th Premier League goal, making him only the fourth Portuguese player to do so.

27 goals and 17 assists for Bruno Fernandes so far this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/a58f83ZJoH — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the list with 84, took 112 Premier League games to score his first 25 goals, while Fernandes has done it in just 48 games. While it is fair to say that Ronaldo was a scrawny teenager when he started playing for Manchester United, this new Bruno Fernandes record nonetheless shows the impact he has had on Solskjaer's team. It was his 27th goal of the 2020/21 season, and no Premier League midfielder has scored as many goals since Frank Lampard found the net 27 times for Chelsea in the 2009/10 season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, took 149 games to hit the same tally of 27 goals for the club, and Bruno has nearly done it in half the number of games.

It took Cristiano Ronaldo 112 matches to score his first 25 Premier League goals for Manchester United.



Bruno Fernandes has done it in 48 games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i2JxGjzNR8 — centredevils (@centredevils) May 9, 2021

The Portuguese international has 44 total goal contributions and is well poised to cross the 50 G+A at the end of the season. If he passes the 30+ goals mark this season, Fernandes will become the first Man United player to hit 30 goals in a campaign since Robin van Persie in the title-winning campaign of 2012/13. The former Sporting man already has the joint fourth highest-scoring season for Man United this decade, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (28 in 2016/17), Robin van Persie (30 in 2012/13) and Wayne Rooney (34 in 2011/12) ahead of him. The Red Devils are poised to remain second in the Premier League table and play in the Champions League for a second consecutive season, while are set to play Villarreal in the Europa League final later this month.

Juventus vs Milan highlights

And while his compatriot and his former club were basking on their win, Cristiano Ronaldo had a night to forget as Juventus are in serious danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. The Biaconeri slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home against AC Milan, slipping to fifth in the Serie A standings. Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori all got on the scoresheet as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were never in the game to clinch a much-needed win. Juventus will now have to rely on their lucky stars if they have to qualify for the Champions League next season, and Ronaldo could be on his way out if they fail to do so.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Juventus Instagram)